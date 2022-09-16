Twitter
Accrol Group Holdings well positioned with big advantages on way (VIDEO)

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) CEO Gareth Jenkins and CFO Richard Newman join DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss Final Results for the year ended 30th April 2022.

Gareth explains what has driven the progress and growth in market share, the key priorities for the business, the outlook for Accrol in FY23 and why investors should follow Accrol.

Richard chats about inflation costs and its ability to pass through to customers and any levers to manage the cost base.

Accrol Group Holdings is the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, producing toilet tissue, kitchen towels, facial tissue and biodegradable wet wipes.

