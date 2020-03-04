Water Intelligence another good performance (Interview)

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) Executive Chairman Patrick DeSouza joins DirectorsTalk to discuss full year trading results. Patrick talks us though the highlights for the year, explains how the business divisions fit together within the company expands on the successful launch of e-commerce and video display technology and lets us know what investors can expect from Water Intelligence this year.

Water Intelligence is evolving into a valuable distribution platform for technology products and services that address water infrastructure problems leading to water loss. We are establishing a market presence and solutions matrix that is robust in each segment: 46 states of the United States, serving approximately 200,000 residences and major insurance companies: across the UK serving major water utilities; across Australia and Canada serving a mix of residential and municipal customers. We use proprietary acoustic and infrared technologies to pinpoint and repair water leaks in every size pipe for the above mix of customers. Our next step is to continue to fill-in the overlaps: layer-in municipal work in the US; residential and insurance work in the UK and insurance work in Australia and Canada. To be sure, we will expand into other geographies with the full matrix of solutions.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn