Toople remain optimistic and set to thrive (Interview)

Toople plc (LON:TOOP) CEO Andy Hollingworth joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its latest interim results. Andy starts off by giving us a refresher of what the business does, what the company has achieved subsequent to the acquisition of DMSL, how they will deliver £1.6m of annualised synergies and savings and improve the cash position. Andy also explains how they expect a short-term decline in revenue, the effect of lockdown, how he views the future for the company and CFO changes.

Toople.com provides bespoke telecoms services for its fast growing target market of UK SMEs with between one and 50 employees. Services offered by the Group include business broadband, fibre, EFM and Ethernet data services, business mobile phones, cloud PBX and SIP Trunking and Traditional Services (calls and lines) all of which are delivered and managed via the Group’s proprietary software platform.

