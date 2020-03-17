The British Honey Company Joins Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (Interview)

The British Honey Company plc (NEX:BHC) CEO Michael Williams joins DirectorsTalk to discuss listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market. Micheal provides us with more details about the business, explains what the funds raised will be used for, talks us through the board members and how master distiller Jamie Baggott will be helping the business.

The premium British Honey and Infused Spirits brand, also announced today that it has received permission from HMRC to produce denatured alcohol and will now utilise its excess capacity to produce alcohol sanitisers at its distillery following a national shortage of alcohol based sanitiser products caused by the spread of Covid-19, coronavirus.

Additional capacity at the BHC distillery in Worminghall, Buckinghamshire, will be immediately used to make the alcohol sanitiser, with products expected to be available this week. The specially formulated product is made with 70% alcohol and extracts of British Honey and Green Tea.

Michael Williams, Chief Executive Officer of The British Honey Company, commented: “An alcohol based sanitiser is vodka or gin at 70 percent ABV made from denatured alcohol. Following approval of our application to HMRC to produce denatured alcohol, our expert distillery team have been working alongside our in-house microbiologist and an Oxford University chemist to develop and manufacture this new product. “The Company will continue to produce its vodka, gin and rum products as the alcohol market moves to online sales in the current environment. BHC is making the product available online. Being able to produce such an in demand product within our existing capabilities enhances our existing business model at the same time as assisting with the efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.”

