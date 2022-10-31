Symphony Environmental progressive and advanced engagement at the K Show

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM), the global specialists in technologies that make plastic and rubber products smarter, safer and more sustainable, has announced it had progressive and advanced engagement with potential customers and possible strategic suppliers at the recent K Show. The K Show is the world’s largest plastic and rubber trade fair and was held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 19th to 26th October 2022. The K Show, held every three years, convenes leading suppliers and innovators from the international plastics and rubber industry.

Illustrating the scale of the business development opportunity attending this event represents for the Company, the (previous) 2019 edition of the K Show attracted 224,000 visitors from 169 countries and 3,330 exhibitors from 63 countries. The Symphony team attending the 2022 edition of the K Show numbered 15, comprised of Company leadership, sales executives, technical executives and Symphony’s global distributor network.

Symphony delegates met with over 250 potential new customers and 10 strategic partners over the event, potentially delivering significant commercial outcomes for the Company. New d2w and d2p business was progressed and the Company is optimistic that a number of these discussions will swiftly progress to the Group’s active project pipeline and thereafter convert into meaningful revenues.

The potential customers met by the Symphony team over the eight days hailed from a diverse range of industries including automotive, pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural, hygiene and waste management. This sectoral diversity illustrated in turn the very wide range of applications for Symphony’s d2w and d2p technologies and the ease and cost efficiency with which Symphony’s technologies can be incorporated into users’ existing supply chains.