SSEN Transmission welcomes Ofgem’s approval of the need for transmission investments

SSE plc (LON:SSE) SSEN Transmission has welcomed Ofgem’s approval of the need for the strategic electricity transmission reinforcements required to deliver the UK Government’s 50GW offshore wind by 2030 target, set out as part of the regulator’s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework.

Today’s decision confirms that all SSEN Transmission projects identified by the Electricity System Operator (the ESO) as required to meet 2030 offshore wind targets will now be taken forward as part of the ASTI framework. These are:

· Two 2GW subsea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) links from Peterhead to England, both of which will be taken forward as joint ventures with National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET);

· A 2GW subsea HVDC link from Spittal in Caithness, connecting to Peterhead;

· A 1.8GW subsea HVDC link from Arnish on the Western Isles to the Beauly area near Inverness;

· 400kV onshore reinforcements, between Beauly, Blackhillock, New Deer and Peterhead; between Beauly, Loch Buidhe and Spittal; and between Kintore, Tealing and Westfield; and

· Uprating the existing Beauly to Denny line to enable 400kV operation on both circuits.

Ofgem has also confirmed that these reinforcements will be exempt from proposals to introduce competitive ownership of onshore electricity networks, which are currently being considered as part of the UK Government’s draft Energy Bill. By confirming existing electricity transmission licensees will remain the delivery body for these reinforcements, Ofgem has provided the much-needed certainty required to support timely and accelerated delivery, including early supply chain engagement.

These investments reinforce the SSE Group’s fully funded Net Zero Acceleration Programme (NZAP), which in Great Britain alone, could see SSE’s investment exceed £24bn this decade, directly alleviating the UK’s energy crisis.

With more material still to be released by Ofgem – particularly the proposed regulatory licence changes to enact the ASTI framework decision which are expected to be consulted on shortly – SSEN will continue to review and assess the detail as it is published to ensure the ASTI framework appropriately balances risk and reward, and is financeable, to enable SSEN Transmission to commit to accelerated delivery for 2030.