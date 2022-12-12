Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Saietta Group working with quality OEMs and high-volume demand (VIDEO)

Saietta Group Plc (LON:SED) CEO Vic Kist and Executive Chairman Tony Gott join DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its interim results, for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022 and the signing of its first major contract with an Global OEM operating in the light Duty eDrive segment.

Tony discusses its shift in strategy and the signing of the development agreement, progress with the ConMet collaboration, when we can expect revenues, overcoming the challenges facing emerging suppliers to the automotive industry, progress since IPO and how Saietta differs from the other companies trying to benefit from the electric vehicle revolution.

Vic explains what needs to be delivered between now and September next year to enable production to commence on schedule, puts the 80,000 units into context in terms of the target market, updates us on the Sunderland factory, its capacity and local jobs and how further production plants might be developed.

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED) is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive systems.

You might also enjoy reading  Earthshot prize winners from LSE listed green companies and stocks – EDEN, SED, SYM, JLP and FAR
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Youtube Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Saietta Group working with quality OEMs and high-volume demand (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.