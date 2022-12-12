Saietta Group working with quality OEMs and high-volume demand (VIDEO)

Saietta Group Plc (LON:SED) CEO Vic Kist and Executive Chairman Tony Gott join DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its interim results, for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022 and the signing of its first major contract with an Global OEM operating in the light Duty eDrive segment.

Tony discusses its shift in strategy and the signing of the development agreement, progress with the ConMet collaboration, when we can expect revenues, overcoming the challenges facing emerging suppliers to the automotive industry, progress since IPO and how Saietta differs from the other companies trying to benefit from the electric vehicle revolution.

Vic explains what needs to be delivered between now and September next year to enable production to commence on schedule, puts the 80,000 units into context in terms of the target market, updates us on the Sunderland factory, its capacity and local jobs and how further production plants might be developed.

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED) is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive systems.