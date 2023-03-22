Saietta Group Tony Gott explains synergies and India expansion roadmap with AVTEC (VIDEO)

Saietta Group Plc (LON:SED) Executive Chairman Tony Gott joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a collaboration with AVTEC.

Tony explains the various synergies that working with AVTEC will bring to Saietta, what has been driving this enormous demand for a cost effective EV solution that’s also ‘Made in India’, current production capabilities, a validation of the demand, thoughts on the future of the business and other markets and products.

Saietta Group plc (LON: SED) is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive systems.