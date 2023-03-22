Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Saietta Group Tony Gott explains synergies and India expansion roadmap with AVTEC (VIDEO)

Saietta Group Plc (LON:SED) Executive Chairman Tony Gott joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a collaboration with AVTEC.

Tony explains the various synergies that working with AVTEC will bring to Saietta, what has been driving this enormous demand for a cost effective EV solution that’s also ‘Made in India’, current production capabilities, a validation of the demand, thoughts on the future of the business and other markets and products.

Saietta Group plc (LON: SED) is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive systems.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Want to share this interview on a forum? Use this forum friendly link: https://1lo.co/WY6Zk
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Saietta Group Tony Gott
Saietta Group Tony Gott explains synergies and India expansion roadmap with AVTEC (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.