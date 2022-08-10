Twitter
Pennant International repositioned with a good outlook (VIDEO)

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) CEO, Phil Walker joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its repositioning.

Phil explains how an increase in software deals is making a difference, Phil’s view on UK defence spending, the changing landscape and how Pennant might benefit, getting back on track after covid, the MTE programme with General Dynamics and what investors should be looking out for over the coming months.

Pennant International Group is a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions.

