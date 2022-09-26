Twitter
Pennant International forward visibility and new opportunities (VIDEO)

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), CEO Phil Walker joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Phil talks us through the key highlights of the H1 2021 performance, explains the forecast cash position and working capital profile for the next period, Pennant’s current exposure to the troubled AJAX programme and what investors can expect over the next period from the company.

Pennant International Group is a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions.

Pennant International Group plc

