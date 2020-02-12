Northbridge Industrial Services Turns a corner and forecasts profit (Interview)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) CEO Eric Hook joins DirectorsTalk to comment on a pre-close trading update. Eric discusses returned growth and how the renewable industry is a growing part of Northbridge.

Northbridge Industrial Services hires and sells specialist industrial equipment. With offices or agents in the UK, USA, UAE, Belgium, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Brazil and South Korea, Northbridge has a global customer base. This includes utility companies, the oil and gas sector, shipping, banking, mining, construction and the public sector. The product range includes loadbanks, transformers and oil tools. The company was admitted to AIM in 2006 since when it has grown by providing a high level of service, responsiveness and flexibility to customers, by the acquisition of companies in the UK, UAE, Australia, Belgium, New Zealand and Singapore and through investing further in those acquired companies to make them more successful. Northbridge continues to seek suitable businesses for acquisition across the world.