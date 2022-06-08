Nitin Bajaj analyses opportunities in Asia investment fund and markets (LON: FAS)

Asia investment trust Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) Fund Manager Nitin Bajaj, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to give us a better understanding of his investment approach, opportunities and the thought processes taken before adding a company to the porfolio.

Nitin talks about areas of the market within different parts of Asia where he is finding more investment opportunities, opportunities in stocks typically considered as growth stocks, increased exposure to the financials sector, a reduction in exposure to the technology sector and thoughts on the medium term demand impact in the region from high oil and commodity prices. Nitin also provides us with some examples of high conviction holdings to help our viewers understand how he assess companies, what he looks for and the thought process that he goes through before adding it to the portfolio.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets.