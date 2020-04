Manolete Partners plc (LON:MANO) CEO Steven Cooklin joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the impact of COVID-19. Steven explains the impact both short-term, longer, the competition and its market share.

Manolete Partners Plc is a specialist insolvency litigation financing company. The company funds or buys insolvency claims. They work with Insolvency Practitioners and their lawyers to maximise returns to creditors and are renowned for our unparalleled knowledge of the Insolvency and Recovery sector.

