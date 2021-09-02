Kenmare Resources producing at a higher rate (Interview)

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Managing Director Michael Carvill joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six month period ended 30 June 2021. With a strong first half Michael explains how he sees the rest of the year playing out, how Kenmare sees ESG & sustainability, commodities and pricing, the move of WCP B project, development projects that investors should be looking out for, further production expansion and maintaining a higher dividend.

Kenmare Resources plc is an established mining company, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the north east coast of Mozambique.