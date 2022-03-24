Kenmare Resources, a fantastic year for the company (Interview)

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Finance Director Tony McCluskey joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss Preliminary Results for the twelve months to 31st December 2021.

Tony talks us through the operational highlights for the year as he sees them, the financial results, why the company has increased its dividend payout target to 25% of profit after tax, product strength in 2022 and the goals for Kenmare going forward.

Kenmare Resources is a producer of titanium minerals. Its products are essential in the manufacture of paint, paper and plastic, in addition to titanium metal.