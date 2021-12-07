Hardide healthy pipeline of exciting opportunities in current and new markets (Interview)

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) CEO Phil Kirkham joins DirectorsTalk to discuss results for the year ended 30th September 2021.

Phil updates us on how the year progressed, talks us through Hardide’s strategic plans to grow the business in the alternative energy markets and how Phil views the outlook for the Group.

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.