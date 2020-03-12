Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood delivers a confident GH25 – 5 year plan of growth (Interview)

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) CEO Anthony Dalwood discusses 2019 Annual Results, explains how new acquisition TradeRisks fits within the Group’s platform and plays to its strengths, what Gresham’s vision for the next 5 years means for the team and shareholders and what investors can look out for over the near term.

Gresham House plc is an AIM quoted specialist asset manager providing funds, direct investments and tailored investment solutions, including co-investment across a range of highly differentiated alternative investment strategies. Our expertise includes timber, renewable energy, housing and infrastructure, strategic public and private equity (private assets). The group aims to deliver sustainable financial returns and is committed to building long-term partnerships with clients (institutions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, charities and endowments and private individuals) to help them achieve their financial goals.

