GlaxoSmithKline PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

GlaxoSmithKline PLC with ticker code (GSK) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52.5 and 38.52 with a mean TP of 47.34. With the stocks previous close at 38.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.19 and the 200 day MA is 39.27. The market cap for the company is $98,547m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gsk.com

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics; Alector; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

