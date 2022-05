Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) is the topic of conversation when Edison Analyst Elaine Reynolds joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Elaine explains what has driven a step change in production and revenues in the second half of 2021, what more we can expect from Wressle and how the current geopolitical situation could impact Egdon’s activities.

Egdon Resources plc is a UK based independent onshore focused, oil and gas exploration and production business.