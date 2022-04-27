Egdon Resources report a financially transformational period (VIDEO)

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) Managing Director Mark Abbott joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss half year results to 31st January 2022. Mark talks us through what he sees as the main points to take from the results, explains why Wressle has exceeded expectations, the significance to Egdon of the governments new shale-gas review, plans for the resolution project and what investors should look out for over the coming months.

Egdon Resources (LON EDR) is a UK based independent onshore focused oil and gas exploration and production business.