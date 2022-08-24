Twitter
Eden Research seeing strong demand through the first half of the year (VIDEO)

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) CEO Sean Smith joins DiretorsTalk Interviews to discuss a trading update for the half year to the 30th of June 2022.

Sean talks us through the key points from the first half, explains what the numbers represent, how he sees the outlook for the second half of the year, the effects of a severe drought across Europe, how new product registrations affect revenue, progress with Corteva, further expansions and developmental products in addition to Corteva and seed treatments.

Eden Research plc (LON: EDEN) is an AIM-quoted company focussed on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free encapsulation technology for the use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

