Eco Animal Health delivering on earnings and R&D progress (VIDEO)

Eco Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) CEO David Hallas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 20th September.

David talks us through the highlights, improved Chinese pork prices, excitement over new product developments, what new R&D collaborations with Imperial College and Moredun Institute mean for the company and what investors can expect from ECO between now and the Full Year results.

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON: EAH) is a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets.

