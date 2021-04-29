Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Doctor Care Anywhere and telehealth companies in increasing demand (Analyst Interview)

Doctor Care Anywhere plc (ASX:DOC) is the topic of conversation when Edison Analyst Brendan D´Souza joins DirectorsTalk. Brendan provides us with an overview of the company, explains why the Telehealth industry is very sought after by investors, runs us through the company’s growth strategy and talks us through the key highlights from the Q1 trading update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Ltd was founded in July 2013 as a telehealth company based in London. It is committed to delivering high-quality, effective and efficient care to its patients through the integration of Primary and Secondary Care.

Its a new kind of health service designed to help you look after yourself and your family from anywhere and cuts down on waiting times. For a greater understanding of the company view the company investor presentation.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Doctor Care Anywhere
Doctor Care Anywhere and telehealth companies in increasing demand (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.