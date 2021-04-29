Doctor Care Anywhere and telehealth companies in increasing demand (Analyst Interview)

Doctor Care Anywhere plc (ASX:DOC) is the topic of conversation when Edison Analyst Brendan D´Souza joins DirectorsTalk. Brendan provides us with an overview of the company, explains why the Telehealth industry is very sought after by investors, runs us through the company’s growth strategy and talks us through the key highlights from the Q1 trading update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Ltd was founded in July 2013 as a telehealth company based in London. It is committed to delivering high-quality, effective and efficient care to its patients through the integration of Primary and Secondary Care.

Its a new kind of health service designed to help you look after yourself and your family from anywhere and cuts down on waiting times. For a greater understanding of the company view the company investor presentation.