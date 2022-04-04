Dialight plc strong progress reflects the benefits of its growth model (Interview)

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) CEO Fariyal Khanbabi joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss full year results for the year ended 31 December.

Fariyal talks us through the key points from the results, explains how demand across the markets has been, how the company is dealing with the current inflationary environment and further progress we can expect through 2022.

Dialight is a public listed company that has over 50 years of industrial LED lighting experience and also the largest installed base in the world.