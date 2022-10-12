Concurrent Technologies delivering on its growth strategy (VIDEO)

Concurrent Technologies plc (LON:CNC) Strategy Director Nigel Forrester joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the move to systems products.

Nigel explains the rationale behind introducing a systems product, the possibility if producing more, what ‘application-enabling systems’ means and if the company is limited to making systems with just its own content.

Concurrent Technologies are specialists in the design & manufacture of high-performance embedded processor solutions for use in critical applications.