Cizzle Biotechnology AZD 1656 deal means near term revenue streams (Interview)

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc (LON:CIZ) Executive Chairman Allan Syms joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss an agreement with Conduit Pharmaceuticals and St George Street Capital to acquire a 5% economic interest in the commercialisation of the AZD 1656 asset.

Allan tells us more about the deal and how it fits with Cizzle’s previous agreement on AZD 1656, the history of the asset and what its looking to treat, who the partners Conduit Pharmaceuticals and St George Street Capital are and how this agreement will work from a financial point of view.

Cizzle Biotechnology is a UK based developer of a blood test for the early detection of a majority of different forms of lung cancer.

