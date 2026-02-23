Follow us on:

Chemed Corp (CHE) Stock Analysis: Healthcare Service Leader Eyes 16.85% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Chemed Corp (NYSE: CHE), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, is drawing investor attention with its robust service offerings and a notable potential upside of 16.85%. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed operates primarily through its VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments, offering a wide range of services from hospice and palliative care to commercial and residential plumbing solutions.

As of the latest trading session, Chemed’s stock is priced at $475.41, reflecting a modest increase of 0.01%. The stock’s 52-week range showcases a low of $412.30 and a high of $619.21, indicating a significant volatility that investors must consider. However, with a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, Chemed remains a substantial player in the medical care facilities industry.

###Valuation and Performance Insights

Chemed’s forward P/E ratio stands at 18.71, suggesting a reasonable valuation relative to its future earnings potential, even as traditional valuation metrics like P/E and PEG ratios are not available. The company’s return on equity is an impressive 24.11%, underscoring its efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ equity. Additionally, Chemed’s free cash flow of $278.54 million highlights its strong cash generation capability, a vital metric for sustaining operations and potential growth investments.

The company’s revenue growth at 3.10% aligns with steady operational performance, while its earnings per share (EPS) is reported at 18.92. Despite the absence of net income data, the EPS figure offers a glimpse into the company’s profitability on a per-share basis.

###Dividend and Analyst Outlook

Chemed offers a dividend yield of 0.48% with a conservative payout ratio of 11.11%, reflecting a strategy of reinvesting earnings into the business while providing steady returns to shareholders. This balance appeals to investors seeking growth with a modest income component.

Analysts present a favorable outlook for Chemed, with three buy ratings and one hold rating. No sell ratings have been recorded, pointing to a general consensus of confidence in the company’s future prospects. The analyst target price range of $475.00 to $595.00, with an average target of $555.50, suggests a significant potential upside for investors willing to bet on Chemed’s continued success.

###Technical Analysis

Technical indicators paint an intriguing picture for Chemed. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $443.09 and 200-day moving average of $467.19 suggest a bullish trend, with the current price exceeding both averages. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 73.75, indicating that the stock is potentially overbought, which could signal a forthcoming price correction. Meanwhile, the MACD of 8.68, above the signal line of 5.92, further supports the bullish sentiment.

###Conclusion

Chemed Corp’s diversified operations in healthcare and plumbing services position it as a resilient entity within the industry. While investors should be aware of potential volatility, the company’s strong cash flow, impressive return on equity, and analyst confidence provide a compelling case for future growth. With a potential upside of 16.85%, Chemed offers an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to both the healthcare and essential services sectors. As with any investment, due diligence and consideration of market conditions are advised.

