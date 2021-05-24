Blackrock World Mining Trust NAV returned +8.9% in April, outperforming its reference index

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 30 April 2021 and unaudited.

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company’s NAV returned +8.9% in April, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +8.7% (Figures in GBP).

April was a strong month for the mining sector both in absolute terms and relative to broader equity markets, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by 4.2%. Mined commodity prices were buoyant, with copper and iron ore (62% fe.) soaring +11.9% and +13.6% respectively. For reference, both copper and iron ore have hit fresh all-time highs.

Rising optimism around the post COVID-19 global economic recovery and robust economic activity in China supported prices, with China’s manufacturing PMI at 51.9 and its steel production at record levels. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure plan which also contributed positively to expectations around the US’s commodity demand.

Strategy and Outlook

We are optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts supporting global economic growth and, in turn, commodity demand. Meanwhile, our analysis shows that the mining sector has performed particularly strongly during periods with significant increases in inflation expectations which we believe we could see this year.

Increased fiscal stimulus globally aimed at kick-starting economies in the COVID-19 crisis is being geared towards infrastructure spending which should support mined commodity demand. Meanwhile, we see the mining sector playing a crucial role in supplying the materials required for low carbon technologies e.g. wind turbines and solar panels.

Capital expenditure has been slashed by the miners since the peak in 2013, which is constraining new commodity supply and supporting prices. Whilst capital expenditure has risen since 2016, it is still a long way below the peak and we are encouraged by rhetoric from management teams around continued capital discipline.

Mining companies have focused on paying down debt in recent years and balance sheets are exceptionally strong today as a result. Given ongoing discipline, capital is being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Meanwhile, we see potential for dividend upside given that prices for mined commodities have surprised to the upside e.g. iron ore.