Avacta Group POC for proprietary new class of anti-cancer therapy (Interview)

Avacta Group (LON: AVCT) CEO Alastair Smith joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the successful initial proof-of-concept for a proprietary new class of anti-cancer therapy. Alastair explains what a TMAC drug conjugate is, why its special, the results of the demonstration and what is next for the TMAC programme.

Avacta Group plc is developing novel cancer immunotherapies combining its two proprietary platforms – Affimer® biotherapeutics and pre|CISION™ tumour targeted chemotherapy. With this approach, the Company aims to address the lack of a durable response to current immunotherapies experienced by most patients. The Company’s therapeutics development activities are based in Cambridge, UK.