Amino Technologies capitalising on ongoing shifts in the global TV industry (Analyst Interview)

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) is the topic of conversation when Blaine Tatum, Technology Analyst at Progressive Equity Research joins DirectorsTalk. Blaine talks us through recent news and why it is important, discusses the long-term trends in the TV industry that affect Amino, group mergers and acquisitions and the highlights from other recent Amino news flow.

Amino Technologies plc is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Its Vision: To deliver world-class solutions that enable operators and media companies to embrace and profit from the inevitable disruption facing the video market.

Mission: To become the leading innovator and trusted partner in delivering agile, effective and industry-leading video entertainment experiences.