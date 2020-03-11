Yew Grove REIT Jonathan Laredo talks us through prelims and positive outlook (Interview)

Yew Grove REIT plc (LON:YEW) CEO Jonathon Laredo joins DirectorsTalk to discuss preliminary results for the year ended 31st December 2019. Jonathon talks us through the highlights, explains what he sees as the key attractions from the parts of the Irish commercial property market they are focusing on and more specifically the key attractions of Yew Grove and also how the company is looking for 2020.

Yew Grove REIT plc, quoted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM and Euronext Growth Dublin, is an Irish commercial real estate company invested in a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property. Yew Grove has a particular focus on well-tenanted commercial real estate assets comprising of office and industrial assets outside of Dublin’s Central Business District.

Yew Grove’s highly experienced team has a proven track record in commercial property investment in Ireland and internationally, and is focused on delivering results. Its investment approach is strategic, not speculative, principally on assets that are let, pre-let or to be let after refurbishment. Shareholders are provided with stable, long-term income from a diverse portfolio of commercial property comprising well-tenanted real estate in strategic centres let to Irish government entities and other state bodies, IDA Ireland supported and other FDI companies, and larger corporates.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn