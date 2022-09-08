Vector Capital, strong results, progressive dividend and opportunity (VIDEO)

Vector Capital plc (LON: VCAP) CEO Agam Jain joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Agam reminds us of what Vector Capital does, talks us through the half year result highlights, explains how they increased the loan book to £51.6 million, the increase in wholesale banking facilities, a progressive dividend and what investors can expect from the company in the next year.

Vector Capital, is a commercial lending group that offers secured loans primarily to businesses located in the United Kingdom.