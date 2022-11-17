Renold strong results building on momentum (VIDEO)

Renold plc (LON:RNO) CEO Robert Purcell joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the six month period ended 30 September 2022.

Robert talks us through the highlights, explains what has driven the revenue growth, explains how they have dealt with inflation and global supply chain disruption, provides an update on YUK and discusses areas of concern or challenges it may face going forward.

Renold plc (LON: RNO) are the world’s leading manufacturer of chains, gears and couplings for a range of applications.