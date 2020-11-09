Twitter
President Energy capabilities have significantly increased (Interview)

President Energy plc (LON:PPC) Chairman and Chief Executive Peter Levine joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the opportunities it can capitalise on. Peter provides us with a background to the company, explains the biggest challenges its faced, the greatest opportunities in the business and the change in share price over the last two years.

President Energy is a growing oil and gas producer with a profitable production base in Argentina and the US, and significant development and exploration upside in both Argentina and Paraguay. We are engaged and committed to short, medium and long-term value creation in our markets by being an efficient and responsible operator of all ours assets.

president energy
