Marshall Motors Another Strong Performance Outperforming Markets (Interview)

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) CEO Daksh Gupta and CFO Richard Bloomberger join DirectrorsTalk to discuss their results for the Year ended 31 December 2019. Daksh talks us through the highlights, expands on some of the 20 businesses added during the year, shares his thoughts on emissions, electrification and the future of the sector. Richard talks us through the financials, the dynamics and with a fantastic platform for growth explains what firepower the company has.

Marshall Motor Holdings principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group’s businesses comprise a total of 119 franchises covering 24 brands, operating from 96 locations across 28 counties in England. In addition, the Group operates six trade parts specialists, two used car centres, six standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.

In May 2019 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 11th best place to work in the UK (super large company category). This was the ninth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.

