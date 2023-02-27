Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

DG Innovate accelerated route to market (VIDEO)

DG Innovate plc (LON:DGI) CEO Peter Tierney joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a Collaboration Framework Agreement with tier one commercial vehicle and off-highway axle suppliers, BRIST and BASE.

Peter gives us a background on who BRIST and BASE are and what they do, explains what the agreement means for DG Innovate, explains how it’s expected to provide an accelerated route to market and what investors can expect in the coming months.

DG Innovate plc (LON:DGI) is an advanced research and development company pioneering sustainable and environmentally considerate improvements to electric mobility and storage.

