Appreciate Group Solid core + digital disruption = unique model (Analyst Interview)

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark explains why he called his note ´Appreciate Group Solid core + digital disruption = unique model.´ Tells us more about the business, explains how digitalisation is an important growing trend, the PayPoint deal and what we learnt from the latest results.

Appreciate Group has a wide portfolio of brands, designed for consumer and business customers. For consumers the company offers a range of saving and gifting products while the business side offers products to help corporate customers reward and recognise their employees and clients.