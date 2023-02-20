Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Alien Metals focus on bringing Hancock into production (VIDEO)

Alien Metals plc (LON:UFO) Executive Chairman Rod McIllree joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss and update on Exploration and Corporate Activities for its Australian Operations.

Rod provides us with an overview of the company, its strategy and explains why he came on board and invested heavily. We discover why Hancock was chosen as the flagship project, key milestones investors should look for in the coming months, how has today’s RNS changed the company’s understanding of the Elizabeth Hill project, the geological significance and how having Elizabeth Hill and Munni Munni unified in a coherent tenement under 100% ownership benefits their advancement.

Alien Metals (LON:UFO) is a global minerals exploration and development company that will shortly make the transition to iron ore producer. The company was formed from Arian Silver in late 2018, retaining some of the companies more valuable Mexican projects before embarking on an acquisition led strategy, headed up by an excellent geological team and targeted entirely on Western Australia.

