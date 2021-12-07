4Global plc Successfully joins London Stock Market´s AIM (Interview)

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL), a UK-based data, services and software company focused on major sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activity, has today announced that admission to AIM will occur and dealings in its ordinary shares will commence at 8.00am today, 7 December 2021. Dealings in the Company’s ordinary shares will commence under the ticker 4GBL. The ISIN number is GB00BLH36N37 and the SEDOL is BLH36N3.

GLOBAL is a UK-based data, services and software company focused on major sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activity. The Company uses its proprietary data and software solutions to convert data into actionable insight which enables clients to promote sports participation, to reduce physical inactivity and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

DirectorsTalk Interviews caught up with CEO Eloy Mazon to discuss the news.

Eloy explains for us what 4Global does, who its typical customers are, provides more information on a recent contract win with Sport England, why they listed on AIM and what we should expect from 4Global in the coming months.

Since inception 4GLOBAL has been involved in an impressive array of major sporting events ranging from the 2021 Tokyo, 2016 Rio and 2012 London Olympics to the 2020 UEFA European Football Championships, the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2019 Pan American Games.

The Company currently works with, and supports, a range of clients to address the problem of physical inactivity, to produce significant and measurable health, social and economic benefits. These include four separate categories:

· Governments (e.g. the U.K. Government and Sport England);

· Cities and local authorities (e.g. Neom, Saudi Arabia and Manchester, U.K.);

· Sporting federations (e.g. the Football Association ‘FA’) and

· Activity providers (e.g. The Gym Group).

On Admission, the Company will have a market capitalisation of circa £24 million following a successful placing and subscription to raise £4 million at an issue price of 91 pence per share.

The proceeds of the fundraising receivable by the Company, together with the Company’s existing cash resources, will be used to accelerate the Company’s growth including, inter alia, to acquire complementary businesses/product lines, further development of the Company’s technology platform and to provide additional working capital.

Spark Advisory Partners Limited is acting as Nominated Adviser and Oberon Capital as broker to the Company. The Company’s Admission Document is available to view from the Company’s website http://www.4global.com.