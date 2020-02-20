1PM plc Interview – Increased funding facility will help growth in helping UK businesses

1pm plc (LON:OPM) CEO Ian Smith joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the increased back-to-back invoice finance funding facility with NatWest of an additional £5.0m to £42.0m. Ian explains why these additional funding facilities important, the total amount of funding facilities, the range of facilities and net interest margins.

The 1pm plc strategy is to focus on providing or arranging the finance UK SMEs require to fund their businesses and arranging vehicle and property-backed finance for consumers. The multi-product range for SMEs includes asset, vehicle, loan and invoice finance facilities. The Group operates a “hybrid” lending and broking model enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

