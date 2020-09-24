1PM Final Results resilient trading and positive outlook (Interview)

1PM plc (LON:OPM) CEO Ian Smith joins DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss full year results. Ian explains what the company does, how customers have been affected by COVID-19, the impact on the company, how this is reflected in the results, trading post results, the outlook for the company and longer term plans.

1pm plc’s strategy is to focus on providing or arranging the finance UK SMEs require to fund their businesses and arranging vehicle and property-backed finance for consumers. The multi-product range for SMEs includes asset, vehicle, loan and invoice finance facilities. The 1PM Group operates a “hybrid” lending and broking model enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles

