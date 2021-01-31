Zynex – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.5% Upside

Zynex found using ticker (ZYXI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 22.5 with the average target price sitting at 27.3. Now with the previous closing price of 20.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.5%. The 50 day MA is 15.42 while the 200 day moving average is 15.82. The market cap for the company is $629m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zynex.com

Zynex, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.