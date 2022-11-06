Zuora – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.9% Upside

Zuora found using ticker (ZUO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 14.17. With the stocks previous close at 7.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 88.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.54 while the 200 day moving average is 10.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $971m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zuora.com

The potential market cap would be $1,834m based on the market concensus.

Zuora, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.