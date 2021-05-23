Zuora – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Zuora found using ticker (ZUO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 and has a mean target at 16.17. With the stocks previous close at 14.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day MA is 15.88 and the 200 day MA is 14.28. The company has a market cap of $1,813m. Find out more information at: http://www.zuora.com

Zuora, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.