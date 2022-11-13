Zuora – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.3% Upside

Zuora found using ticker (ZUO) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 14.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,101m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zuora.com

The potential market cap would be $1,920m based on the market concensus.

Zuora, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.