Zuora – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Zuora found using ticker (ZUO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 and has a mean target at 16.33. With the stocks previous close at 15.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.01 and the 200 day moving average is 12.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,894m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zuora.com

Zuora, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.