Zuora – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Zuora found using ticker (ZUO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 21.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.23 and the 200 day moving average is 16.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,458m. Company Website: http://www.zuora.com

Zuora, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.