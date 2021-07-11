Twitter
Zuora – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Zuora found using ticker (ZUO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.6. Now with the previous closing price of 17.38 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.42. The market cap for the company is $2,133m. Find out more information at: http://www.zuora.com

Zuora, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

