ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. found using ticker (ZTO) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43.28 and 29.47 and has a mean target at 36.06. With the stocks previous close at 19.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,191m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $31,855m based on the market concensus.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

