ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.8% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. found using ticker (ZTO) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42.45 and 30.46 with a mean TP of 35.88. With the stocks previous close at 23.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.8%. The 50 day MA is 25.51 while the 200 day moving average is 26.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,712m. Company Website: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $29,153m based on the market concensus.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.